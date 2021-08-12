 | Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Taliban seize 10th Afghan capital

The Taliban continue sweeping across Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American military forces.

August 12, 2021 - 8:48 AM

In this picture taken on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, people march holding the Afghan national flag and chant slogans in support of the Afghan security forces fighting against the Taliban in Panjshir province. (Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken in a weeklong sweep across Afghanistan just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

Seizing Ghazni cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country’s southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after U.S. and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government. 

While Kabul itself isn’t directly under threat, the loss of Ghazni tightens the grip of a resurgent Taliban estimated to now hold some two-thirds of the nation, and thousands of people have fled their homes. 

