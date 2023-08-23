 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Taxpayers give county an earful

At Tuesday's annual budget hearing, nine locals attended to discuss increased tax bills. Many were upset about higher property values. Some said they believe commissioners should have kept spending the same as last year, in spite of increased costs and commissioners' efforts to lower the tax rate by a half of a mill.

August 23, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Steve Suchy, left, and Ray Maloney talk to Allen County commissioners Tuesday about their concerns over the 2024 budget and increasing property valuations. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Nine locals engaged in a vigorous debate over taxes, property values and legislation at a budget hearing with Allen County commissioners on Tuesday.

Several of those were Allen County farmers and business owners upset over a significant increase to their property taxes, despite commissioners’ efforts to lower the tax rate by about a half of a mill. 

The residents talked of the challenges they face with ever-increasing tax bills. One man said he feels as if he’s “renting” his property from the county because his tax bill is so high. Another said he has to choose whether to pay his taxes or buy life-saving insulin. 

