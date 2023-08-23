Taxpayers give county an earful

Nine locals engaged in a vigorous debate over taxes, property values and legislation at a budget hearing with Allen County commissioners on Tuesday.

Several of those were Allen County farmers and business owners upset over a significant increase to their property taxes, despite commissioners’ efforts to lower the tax rate by about a half of a mill.

The residents talked of the challenges they face with ever-increasing tax bills. One man said he feels as if he’s “renting” his property from the county because his tax bill is so high. Another said he has to choose whether to pay his taxes or buy life-saving insulin.