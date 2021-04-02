Taxpayers may never know how many jobs the $1 trillion PPP saved

WASHINGTON — A year after Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program, taxpayers don’t know how many jobs were saved by the nearly $1 trillion in forgivable loans issued to businesses during the pandemic.

And economists and government watchdog groups say they likely never will — because the government didn’t count.

The PPP was pitched as a way to save millions of jobs threatened during the COVID-19 recession. But the Small Business Administration under Trump — and now under Biden — hasn’t tracked figures on jobs that were saved, despite a legal requirement to do so.