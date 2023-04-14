 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
Tech center offers open house

The Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe will have an open house for prospective students and the community. It's a good opportunity to learn more about the facility and its courses.

April 14, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Ray Maloney, center, cuts the ribbon Dec. 2 with Karen Daugherty, president of Flint Hills Technical College, at his left, and instructor George Shove, to his right, along with students and other dignitaries at the new automotive repair center at the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Anyone who’s curious about the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe will have a chance to see the facility and equipment at an open house on Tuesday.

The tech center will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. for prospective students, and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. for the community. 

Representatives from participating colleges will be available to explain programs and answer enrollment questions. High school juniors and seniors, and adults can take courses at RRTC earning certificates in a variety of areas. Next year, the center will offer CNA, phlebotomy, wind, automotive, welding, and construction programs.

