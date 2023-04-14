Tech center offers open house

LAHARPE — Anyone who’s curious about the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe will have a chance to see the facility and equipment at an open house on Tuesday.

The tech center will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. for prospective students, and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. for the community.

Representatives from participating colleges will be available to explain programs and answer enrollment questions. High school juniors and seniors, and adults can take courses at RRTC earning certificates in a variety of areas. Next year, the center will offer CNA, phlebotomy, wind, automotive, welding, and construction programs.