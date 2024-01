HUMBOLDT — Three teenagers were injured in what is reported as an alcohol-related, one-vehicle crash east of Humboldt.

The crash was reported via an automated phone app that called 911 a little after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 16-year-old is believed to have been driving “at a very high rate of speed” on Hawaii Road about five miles east of Humboldt, the report said.