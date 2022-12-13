 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt girl asks city to allow poultry in city limits

An 8-year-old charmed Humboldt City Council members into considering whether to allow residents to raise chickens. Fowl can leave foul noise and smell, and currently aren't allowed, but a committee will look into the matter.

By

News

December 13, 2022 - 12:59 PM

Tessa Lou Francis, 8, speaks with Humboldt City Council members Monday about her request to raise chickens inside city limits. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — If charm were the deciding factor, then there’s little doubt 8-year-old Tessa Lou Francis would have convinced Humboldt council members that she should be allowed to raise chickens at her home at 620 Sycamore. 

With a bow in her hair and a demeanor as sweet as candy, Miss Francis, the daughter of Tim and Kelly Francis, pleaded her case. 

“One benefit of chickens is that they provide healthy food, and with food being so expensive, this can save money,” Tessa Lou said. “When you go to Walmart, eggs cost $5 a dozen. But if you have chickens, you’re lucky, because you get them for free.” 

Related
July 11, 2022
January 20, 2020
January 31, 2014
January 25, 2014
Most Popular