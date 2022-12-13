Humboldt girl asks city to allow poultry in city limits

HUMBOLDT — If charm were the deciding factor, then there’s little doubt 8-year-old Tessa Lou Francis would have convinced Humboldt council members that she should be allowed to raise chickens at her home at 620 Sycamore.

With a bow in her hair and a demeanor as sweet as candy, Miss Francis, the daughter of Tim and Kelly Francis, pleaded her case.

“One benefit of chickens is that they provide healthy food, and with food being so expensive, this can save money,” Tessa Lou said. “When you go to Walmart, eggs cost $5 a dozen. But if you have chickens, you’re lucky, because you get them for free.”