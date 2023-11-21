Thanksgiving feast

Iola preschool students enjoyed a holiday meal with turkey and all the fixings on Tuesday afternoon at Iola High School’s science and technology building. Those enjoying the feast were preschool students from Iola Elementary School, Munchkinland and Ready, Set, Learn. The Career and Technical Student Organization for Family, Career and Consumer Leaders of America (FCCLA) members served the youngsters. FCCLA students participating were Kenleigh Westhoff, Jayden Leavitt, Elizabeth Maier, Sofia Escalante, Tavia Skahan, Lynsie Fehr, Brooklyn Ellis and Annemariee McCullough.

Owen Westhoff and Zoe Ray dig into their Thanksgiving meal. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register