The beans are in, and the post-harvest assessment is ‘We’ll make due’

Piqua Co-op manager Kevin Day reports its soybean volume was down 20%. A lack of rain during the summer hurt crops, but temperatures were relatively mild.

December 3, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Metal silos tower overhead at the Piqua Farmers Co-op. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The beans are in the bag.

Now that the soybean harvest is at a close, the Register sat down with Piqua Co-op general manager Kevin Day to get a sense for how the season went and beyond.

“You don’t know what to expect when harvest starts,” said Day. “I’d like to have more bushels, everybody would, but we’ll make due with what we’ve got.”

