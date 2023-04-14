The gift of sight through sound

Every Wednesday morning, Connie Rodriguez of Prairie Village reads the Iola Register as a service for those who are visually impaired.

Connie Rodriguez is a volunteer with the Audio-Reader Network. She reads Wednesday issues of The Iola Register for the visually impaired. Courtesy photo

She is a volunteer with The Audio-Reader Network, a reading and information service for the blind and visually impaired in Kansas and Western Missouri. Volunteers read newspapers, magazines and books, and some even describe live performing arts events.

Rodriguez has only a passing familiarity with Iola, having driven past it on her way to visit family in Chanute. Perhaps some day she’ll make the trip to visit the places she’s read about, to shop in businesses on the downtown square or take a walk on the Lehigh Portland Trails and see the future state park.