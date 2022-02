BURLINGTON — When Renee Lickteig moved from California to rural Waverly about five years ago, she was surprised and pleased to learn about the Coffey County Recycling program.

“It’s good for the county. It’s good for the country,” she said. “We’re keeping stuff out of the landfill and helping the environment.”

Because she lives in a rural area, she brings most of her recyclables to the facility just east of Burlington, near the landfill.