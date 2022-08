Elizabeth Donnelly will earn a bit of Iola entrepreneurial history when she reports to work next week.

Starting Monday, Donnelly, who’s owned The Shirt Shop for the past 22-plus years, is moving her business to 4 S. Washington Ave., sharing space with McCarty’s Iola Office Supplies.

With the move, Donnelly will carry the distinction as one of Iola’s few — perhaps only — merchants to have occupied a space on all four sides of the downtown square.