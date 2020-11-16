The train that threw lightning

Long before Walter “Big Train” Johnson became arguably the greatest pitcher in Major League Baseball history, he was just your average kid on a farm north of Humboldt.

Though the family’s white clapboard house is long-gone from where it once stood, one dreams the place abuzz with activity nonetheless, breaking through the silence of farm fields under cloudless cobalt skies.

Walter Johnson. Courtesy photo

There in the river one could swim all summer in dark water, and fish under willow trees that still bend in the soft wind.