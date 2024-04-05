There goes the sun

It’s easy to take science for granted, Iola physicist Stan Grigsby said.

For example, we know that at 12:25 p.m. Monday, the moon will begin to pass in front of the sun and — here in Iola — will cover about 93% of our view of the sun. Full daylight will return at about 3:15 as the moon moves away.

If the skies are clear, it will seem as if day turns into night. Over a large swath of the United States, from Texas to Maine, the sun will totally disappear and Jupiter and Venus will be visible.

“The sun is such an interesting star and like a lot of things, we don’t think much about it until it’s gone,” Grigsby said, explaining some of the modern fascination with an eclipse. “And it doesn’t happen very often.”