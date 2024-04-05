 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

There goes the sun

Monday’s eclipse offers chance to appreciate science. In Iola, the moon will cover about 93% of our view of the sun.

By

News

April 5, 2024 - 1:35 PM

Mike Myer, Humboldt astronomer, took this photo of the “ring of fire” annular eclipse in October in Utah. Monday’s eclipse will look similar to this over Allen County, with about 93% of the sun covered by the moon. Courtesy photo

It’s easy to take science for granted, Iola physicist Stan Grigsby said.

For example, we know that at 12:25 p.m. Monday, the moon will begin to pass in front of the sun and — here in Iola — will cover about 93% of our view of the sun. Full daylight will return at about 3:15 as the moon moves away.

If the skies are clear, it will seem as if day turns into night. Over a large swath of the United States, from Texas to Maine, the sun will totally disappear and Jupiter and Venus will be visible.

“The sun is such an interesting star and like a lot of things, we don’t think much about it until it’s gone,” Grigsby said, explaining some of the modern fascination with an eclipse. “And it doesn’t happen very often.”

Related
October 16, 2023
October 9, 2023
August 4, 2017
October 20, 2014
Most Popular