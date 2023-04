Murphy’s law says: “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”

Iola High School’s drama students put that saying to the test with “The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong,” now showing at 7 o’clock Thursday and Friday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Theater.

It’s a gut-busting “play within a play” with a classic “Clue”-esque murder-mystery theme. There’s a dead body in the parlor. Assemble the usual suspects. Call in the inspector from Scotland Yard.