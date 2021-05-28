Thompson: Politics isn’t always pretty

These days, three factions make up the Kansas Republican Party: Conservatives, far right conservatives, and those who are so conservative “they’re borderline libertarians.”

At least, that’s the opinion of Rep. Kent Thompson, who represents the 9th District in Topeka.

Rep. Kent Thompson Courtesy photo

Thompson considers himself a “common-sense conservative,” which, he said, “these days is considered a moderate, because I’m not far right crazy enough to be considered a conservative,” the politics have become so extreme.