 | Fri, May 28, 2021
Thompson: Politics isn’t always pretty

Allen County's representative talks about the good, the bad and the ugly at the end of the legislative session. The good news: Education is funded. The bad news: The state's budget process is not very transparent. What's ugly: Politics.

By

News

May 28, 2021 - 3:20 PM

Register file photo

These days, three factions make up the Kansas Republican Party: Conservatives, far right conservatives, and those who are so conservative “they’re borderline libertarians.”

At least, that’s the opinion of Rep. Kent Thompson, who represents the 9th District in Topeka.

Rep. Kent ThompsonCourtesy photo

Thompson considers himself a “common-sense conservative,” which, he said, “these days is considered a moderate, because I’m not far right crazy enough to be considered a conservative,” the politics have become so extreme.

