 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Thousands of Kansans eligible for student debt forgiveness, White House officials say

During a Tuesday White House virtual press conference on the program, officials said the plan had widespread backing. 

By

News

September 21, 2022 - 2:05 PM

President Joe Biden announced in August that he will cancel thousands of dollars in student debt and pause student loan repayments. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Photo by (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Kansans who have struggled to repay student debt may receive relief, with hundreds of thousands in the state eligible for some form of debt forgiveness, the Biden-Harris administration announced Tuesday. 

In Kansas, about 360,900 student loan recipients qualify for some form of loan forgiveness, with 225,500 Kansan Pell Grant recipients eligible. In the neighboring state Missouri, 777,300 borrowers are eligible for some form of loan forgiveness, with 502,200 eligible Pell Grant recipients.

President Joe Biden unveiled his plan for student debt relief in August, saying his administration would forgive thousands of dollars in student loans to help people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, before student loan payments resume in January.

