Three die in boating accident

BURLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — A mother and two young children died Saturday in a boating accident that also hospitalized the father, Kansas state game wardens said.

The accident happened on the Neosho River in the area of the Burlington City Dam around 6:30 p.m., according to the Kansas City Star.

The family of two adults and two children were boating on the river when their vessel stalled in rapid, aerated water near the low-head dam. The operator lost control and everyone was thrown out of the boat.