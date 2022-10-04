 | Tue, Oct 04, 2022
Thrift store expansion takes a detour

The Iola Senior Citizens Inc. Thrift Store is moving forward with plans to build an expansion, but had to get creative about building placement. That led to a complaint about the new location of a storage shed.

October 4, 2022 - 1:40 PM

Senior Citizens Inc. Thrift Store volunteer Joe Hess looks on as Dimity Lowell, who has been leading efforts to expand the store, points out the placement of a shed on the property after receiving complaints about how it is angled. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Efforts are moving forward to expand a county-owned thrift store run by a senior citizen group of volunteers, but the process has taken a few unexpected twists and turns. 

The leaders of the effort will meet with a construction company on Friday to finalize plans to install a metal building on the lot. 

In preparation, they’ve been moving things around. That led to a couple of complaints about the new location of a shed, which was placed at an angle in the yard south of the current building.

