Thrift store expansion takes a detour

Efforts are moving forward to expand a county-owned thrift store run by a senior citizen group of volunteers, but the process has taken a few unexpected twists and turns.

The leaders of the effort will meet with a construction company on Friday to finalize plans to install a metal building on the lot.

In preparation, they’ve been moving things around. That led to a couple of complaints about the new location of a shed, which was placed at an angle in the yard south of the current building.