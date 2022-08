The Iola Senior Citizen Thrift Store got the go-ahead from county commissioners for their plans to add a building.

Representatives of the thrift store’s board have been working with commissioners on a plan to enlarge the shopping area.

At one point, the board asked the county to pay for an expansion and remodel, as the property is owned by the county. That didn’t happen, so the board saved proceeds from its thrift store sales to build a metal structure.