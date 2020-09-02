Menu Search Log in

Thrive announces another round of stimulus

Thrive CEO Lisse Regehr updates commissioners on various grants available to local entities during the COVID-19 era.

By

News

September 2, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Tuesday’s meeting of Allen County commissioners ranged over a number of topics, including grant opportunities for local businesses and nonprofits.

Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, provided an update on various grants recently made available to local entities, as well as noted some changes to various awards.

For instance, SPARK/CARES Act monies exist for small businesses and nonprofits, including food pantries, adversely affected by COVID-19.

