Thrive announces another round of stimulus

Tuesday’s meeting of Allen County commissioners ranged over a number of topics, including grant opportunities for local businesses and nonprofits.

Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, provided an update on various grants recently made available to local entities, as well as noted some changes to various awards.

For instance, SPARK/CARES Act monies exist for small businesses and nonprofits, including food pantries, adversely affected by COVID-19.