Lisse Regher first started working at Thrive Allen County in 2014 as a Navigator, someone trained to help people obtain health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace.

For many, it was their first time to get health insurance.

“Doing that job, you are hearing a life story, the good, the bad and the ugly. And when you are able to make something happen for someone, it’s the most amazing feeling,” she said.