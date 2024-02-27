Thrive offers upbeat view to Council

Allen County received an influx of $4.9 million in grant funding over the past year, seeing growth and economic development in 2023. Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, noted this and other successes during an economic development year-in-review presentation to Iola city council members Monday evening.

Regehr began her presentation by explaining that Thrive provides economic development services to Allen County and its communities through funding provided by Allen County, the cities of Iola and Humboldt, and Iola industries. “The agreement with these four funding entities include three main components,” Regehr said. These components include an economic advisory committee; participation among members; and countywide efforts.

The advisory committee’s purpose is to act like a sounding board for ideas and proposals. It contains two appointees from each funding organization, plus one member appointed by Thrive. The 2023 appointees were Bruce Symes and Savannah Flory (county); Matt Rehder and Corey Schinstock (Iola); Jerry Dreher and John Masterson (Iola industries); and Cole Herder (Humboldt).