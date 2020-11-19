Menu Search Log in

Thrive scraps in-person ceremony

Tonight's annual Awards of Excellence will be changed to a virtual event. Thrive is scrambling to contact nominees and record videos. Winners will be presented their awards.

November 19, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Thrive Allen County has scrapped plans for an in-person gathering for its annual Awards of Excellence tonight.

Initially, Thrive planned on hosting a scaled-down version of the event at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center in which only two representatives of each nominated group would attend. Traditionally, the event includes a banquet at which hundreds attend. 

“The Bowlus is a beautiful facility, and Duane’s Flowers was going to decorate for us,” said Thrive CEO Lisse Regehr. “It was going to be really nice, but we have to do what’s best for the community, even if it’s hard.

