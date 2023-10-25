Tilman touts CTE program

Drake Tilman wishes Humboldt High School had offered Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs when he was a student.

The lifelong Humboldt resident now works as a police officer for the city, a position he’s held since 2016. He also serves on the USD 258 school board and is running for re-election.

“Not every student will go on to college,” Tilman said. “Our CTE programs help them get certificates they can use immediately after graduation, and I think that’s very important.”