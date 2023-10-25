 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Tilman touts CTE program

Drake Tilman is seeking to keep his seat on the USD 258 school board. He's an advocate for CTE programs and believes the district has a strong group of teachers.

News

October 25, 2023 - 3:56 PM

Drake Tilman

Drake Tilman wishes Humboldt High School had offered Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs when he was a student. 

The lifelong Humboldt resident now works as a police officer for the city, a position he’s held since 2016. He also serves on the USD 258 school board and is running for re-election.

“Not every student will go on to college,” Tilman said. “Our CTE programs help them get certificates they can use immediately after graduation, and I think that’s very important.”

