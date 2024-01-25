Time after time

Living in a world where people easily check their phone for the time or with a glance at their high-tech wrist watch, there is something nostalgic about an old pendulum or manual wind clock. Modern technology has made these clocks relatively obsolete resulting in them slowly being stored away, taking up space in attics collecting dust.

The Iola Register’s managing editor Tim Stauffer recently discovered such a clock, hidden away in the second floor of the newspaper’s office. Having been long-forgotten, the pendulum clock was in need of repair. Along with the obsolescence of these clocks, their repair has also become a dying art. Stauffer was able to find a local business still offering these services — Jones Jewelry.

Owner JoAnn Butler has taken on the challenging task of returning the Register’s clock to its original glory.