Time to vote

A long line of voters waits to cast their ballots outside the John Silas Bass North Community Building in Iola Tuesday morning. Turnout was high. Tracy Phillips, of Iola, was eager to cast his ballot, remarking, “I’m 60 years old, and this is the most important election of my lifetime. The soul of our democracy is at stake.” Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight.

Photo by Tim Stauffer