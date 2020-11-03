Menu Search Log in

Time to vote

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. today.

By

News

November 3, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Tiffany Koehn checks in to vote early Tuesday morning. She is assisted by Lori Moran. An estimated 40 people were waiting for polls to open at 7 a.m. Registered voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Tiffany Koehn checks in to vote at the John Silas Bass North Community Building this morning. An estimated 40 people were waiting for polls to open at 7 a.m. Registered voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. 

Lindsay Myers and Damaris Kunkler weigh their choices carefully as they cast their votes early Tuesday morning. Turnout at the John Silas Bass North Community Building in Iola. Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Andi Garrett, seated, receives instructions from poll worker Vicki Curry before casting her ballot this morning. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
A long line of voters waits to cast their ballots outside the John Silas Bass North Community Building in Iola Tuesday morning. Turnout was high. Tracy Phillips, of Iola, was eager to cast his ballot, remarking, “I’m 60 years old, and this is the most important election of my lifetime. The soul of our democracy is at stake.” Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight. Photo by Tim Stauffer


Related
October 29, 2020
March 13, 2019
November 2, 2018
August 4, 2018
Trending