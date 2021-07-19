Traffic accidents cause deaths, injuries

NEWTON, Kan.; LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An elderly Kansas couple died after their vehicle collided with a semi on Interstate-135 about two miles south of Newton.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Raymond Bina, 71 and his wife, Denice Bina, 65 both died in the Saturday afternoon crash.

The Highway Patrol said the Lincoln MKZ that Denice Bina was driving left the highway and crossed into the median around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. The car then overcorrected and crossed into the northbound lanes where it collided with a semitrailer truck.