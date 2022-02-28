Traffickers seek the vulnerable

While most consider human trafficking an issue in far away lands, evidence suggests — and has for some time — that Kansans must be vigilant in fighting it as well, notes Jennifer Montgomery.

Montgomery is the chairman of the Human Trafficking Advisory Board, which works in the Kansas attorney general’s office.

She was invited to speak about a number of issues related to trafficking Thursday to Iola Rotarians. Attorney General Derek Schmidt was on hand to introduce Montgomery to the audience.