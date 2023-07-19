 | Wed, Jul 19, 2023
Trail cleared with KDWP’s assistance

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks sent a crew and equipment to help clear the Southwind Rail Trail. The trail was blocked by limbs and uprooted trees after Friday's storm. It remains closed for the next few days as cleanup continues.

July 19, 2023 - 2:38 PM

A team of Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks workers helped remove mangled branches and uprooted trees that blocked the Southwind Rail Trail. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Cleanup along the Southwind Rail Trail, the hiking and biking corridor connecting Iola and Humboldt that sustained significant damage in last week’s wind storm, received quite a boost Wednesday.

A team of Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks workers offered up their services to assist with removing the mangled branches and uprooted trees that blocked the trail at several locations.

They came armed with chainsaws, pole saws, trimmers and rakes along with a Bobcat E35 mini-excavator to lead the way.

