 | Fri, Aug 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Transmission line foes speak

A group of Allen and Anderson County landowners spoke at Tuesday's commission meeting about their concerns over a proposed transmission line project that will connect Wolf Creek to a power station in Missouri.

By

News

August 19, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Brian Regehr speaks Tuesday to Allen County commissioners about his opposition to a transmission line project that will cut through the county. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A group of about 18 landowners from Allen and Anderson counties voiced their opposition to a transmission line project that will cut across Southeast Kansas from the Wolf Creek power plant to Missouri.

Property owners Brian Regehr from Allen County and Rochelle McGhee Smart from Anderson County spoke on behalf of the group at Tuesday’s Allen County commission meeting.

They asked commissioners for their support as they work to influence the route of the transmission lines built by NextEra Energy, the company selected to construct the project.

Related
August 18, 2022
August 17, 2022
March 23, 2022
March 17, 2022
Most Popular