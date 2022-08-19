Transmission line foes speak

A group of about 18 landowners from Allen and Anderson counties voiced their opposition to a transmission line project that will cut across Southeast Kansas from the Wolf Creek power plant to Missouri.

Property owners Brian Regehr from Allen County and Rochelle McGhee Smart from Anderson County spoke on behalf of the group at Tuesday’s Allen County commission meeting.

They asked commissioners for their support as they work to influence the route of the transmission lines built by NextEra Energy, the company selected to construct the project.