Transmission line project moves forward

TOPEKA — In a special business meeting on Monday, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) allowed NextEra to move forward with its plans to build a 94-mile transmission line from the Wolf Creek power plant to the Blackberry Substation in Missouri.

The project will cut through Southeast Kansas, affecting about 58 property owners in Allen County, although the final route has not yet been approved by the Commission.

KCC granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC, enabling the company to do business as a transmission only public utility in the State.