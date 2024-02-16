 | Fri, Feb 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Trip of a lifetime

Retired surgical technician Beverly Beech shares her recent adventures to New Zealand and Australia.

By

News

February 16, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Beverly Beech, along with her brother Jerry and his wife Joanna, pose for a photo outside of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Courtesy photo

Most people associate retirement with taking life at a leisurely pace. Beverly Beech must have missed the memo. Fresh off the heels of a career as a surgical technician, the energetic Iolan took a six-week vacation to New Zealand and Australia.

“My brother and I had wanted to make the trip for years,” she said. With the calendar wiped clean, their dream was finally realized.

Prior to jet-setting across the globe, Beech had worked at Allen County Regional Hospital since 1995. She loved her job, she said, and had become well-known in the facility and among community members.

Related
October 2, 2015
June 6, 2014
March 12, 2013
June 9, 2011
Most Popular