Trip of a lifetime

Most people associate retirement with taking life at a leisurely pace. Beverly Beech must have missed the memo. Fresh off the heels of a career as a surgical technician, the energetic Iolan took a six-week vacation to New Zealand and Australia.

“My brother and I had wanted to make the trip for years,” she said. With the calendar wiped clean, their dream was finally realized.

Prior to jet-setting across the globe, Beech had worked at Allen County Regional Hospital since 1995. She loved her job, she said, and had become well-known in the facility and among community members.