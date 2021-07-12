 | Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Truck crashes into convenience store

The Pete's convenience store is under repair after a truck crashed into the building Saturday.

July 12, 2021 - 9:49 AM

A truck hit the Pete’s convenience store building Saturday afternoon, causing significant damage. Photo by Vickie Moss

Permanent repairs to the Pete’s convenience store at 709 N. State St. will be discussed this week, after a truck rammed into the store and caused significant structural damage.

The vehicle struck the store around 4 p.m. Saturday, leaving a large hole near the door. Brick from a support column fell to the ground, causing concern that part of the ceiling might collapse.

Temporary repairs were made to support the structure. A construction crew came in to build supports and a temporary wall.

A construction crew works to build a temporary wall at Pete’s convenience store after a truck crashed into the building. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The store was closed for the remainder of the day Saturday but reopened Saturday.

Dustin McCrary, safety director for Pete’s, said the city’s code enforcement officials had examined the damage and advised crews how to brace the building temporarily. A contractor would examine the building this week and develop a plan for repairs.

No one was injured, and the truck received only minor damage, according to a firefighter at the scene.

