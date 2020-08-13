Menu Search Log in

Trump: Dems’ ticket is both radical and moderate

President Donald Trump’s campaign is struggling to define California Sen. Kamala Harris, the newly announced  running mate for Democratic rival Joe Biden. 

August 13, 2020 - 10:01 AM

President Donald Trump holds up his face mask during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Tuesday in Washington, DC. Photo by (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — An overzealous prosecutor trying to hide her crime-fighting past — who is also weak on crime. The most radical pick for vice president ever — but too moderate to energize progressive Democrats.

And without a clear message, Trump has reverted to his usual playbook, resorting to sexist and racist attacks. He has repeatedly called Harris “nasty” and has leaned into appeals that appear stuck in a fictionalized version of the 1950s.

