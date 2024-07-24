Trump willing to debate Harris

WASHINGTON — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a Tuesday call with reporters committed to a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential candidate.

“I would be willing to do more than one debate,” Trump said.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, won pledges from enough Democratic delegates by late Monday night to gain the nomination. President Joe Biden on Sunday dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris.

Trump later in the call criticized Harris for the Biden administration’s immigration approach, a topic that he has made a core part of his platform in his third run for the White House.

He argued that her views on immigration were to the left of Biden’s, picking at her record in California as a senator. And he criticized her time as San Francisco’s district attorney.

Harris, for her part, aggressively hit at Trump during her remarks during her first campaign rally Tuesday in Wisconsin, saying she would “proudly put my record against his every day of the week.”

Trump also said he is not sure he wants to take part in a debate hosted by ABC News that was scheduled for Sept. 10 with then-presumptive Democratic nominee Biden.

Trump noted that he hasn’t agreed to the ABC debate because he “agreed to a debate with Joe Biden,” and not Harris.

It was the second time this week he appeared to try to change the terms of a debate.

Harris’s rally Tuesday was in Milwaukee, where she leaned into her prior work as a prosecutor and the attorney general for the state of California.

Harris said the election is a choice between the future and the past, a prosecutor and a felon. “I know Donald Trump’s type,” she said.

