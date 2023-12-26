Trump’s immunity still in question

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to quickly decide if former President Donald Trump holds immunity from federal prosecution in the case linked to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith had asked the justices to determine if “a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin.”

The docket entry for the case showed a new entry Friday, announcing that Smith’s petition for the court to quickly hear the case had been denied.