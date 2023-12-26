 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Trump’s immunity still in question

United States Supreme Court won’t yet rule on presidential immunity question in Trump case

December 26, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Former President Donald Trump’s claim of immunity from prosecution for actions he took as president will not be fast-tracked by the U.S. Supreme Court, the court said Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. In this photo, Trump, the front-running GOP candidate for president in 2024, looks on during a campaign event on Dec. 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to quickly decide if former President Donald Trump holds immunity from federal prosecution in the case linked to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith had asked the justices to determine if “a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin.”

The docket entry for the case showed a new entry Friday, announcing that Smith’s petition for the court to quickly hear the case had been denied.

