Trump’s take on COVID-19 testing misses public health realities

Passing 120,000, more US lives have been lost to the pandemic than during World War I. The president, however, insists the high numbers are due to increased testing. Experts disagree.

June 19, 2020 - 4:20 PM

Health workers prepare to test for Covid-19 at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg, N.J. on May 5.

President Donald Trump sought to downplay the numbers associated with COVID-19 in the United States — which have passed 2 million confirmed cases and are nearing 120,000 lives lost — by arguing that the soaring national count was simply the result of superior testing.

“If you don’t test, you don’t have any cases,” Trump said at a June 15 roundtable discussion at the White House. “If we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.”

