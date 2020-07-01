Trying to get the perfect photo comes with risks

A 72-year-old California woman intent on getting the perfect photo inside Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison after she repeatedly approached the giant animal, officials said.

The unidentified woman “sustained multiple goring wounds” and was treated by Yellowstone rangers before being flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further care.

In a statement released by the National Park Service on Monday, officials said the 72-year-old came within 10 feet of the bison several times on Thursday. She was near her site at the Bridge Bay Campground in northwest Wyoming during the incident, which occurred just more than a month after the park reopened to guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.