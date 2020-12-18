Turkey that had online fans but real-life haters is killed

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A wild turkey that had developed an online fan following but also drew complaints about aggressive behavior was euthanized last week, Massachusetts wildlife officials said.
The turkey had become a fixture in a Somerville neighborhood, know by some adorers as “Pat Cluck” or “Mayor Turkatone,” The Boston Globe reported.
An Instagram account created for the turkey described it as “a classic wild turkey who enjoys kindness, not being honked at, and bringing joy to humans.” The account attracted more than 1,700 followers since its first post in July.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives