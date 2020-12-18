Turkey that had online fans but real-life haters is killed

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A wild turkey that had developed an online fan following but also drew complaints about aggressive behavior was euthanized last week, Massachusetts wildlife officials said.

The turkey had become a fixture in a Somerville neighborhood, know by some adorers as “Pat Cluck” or “Mayor Turkatone,” The Boston Globe reported.

An Instagram account created for the turkey described it as “a classic wild turkey who enjoys kindness, not being honked at, and bringing joy to humans.” The account attracted more than 1,700 followers since its first post in July.