Turmoil erupts over concealed carry bill

TOPEKA — Rep. Boog Highberger urged House peers to ban the public and legislators from bringing concealed firearms into the Capitol, but Rep. Blake Carpenter argued the 40 or so representatives carrying guns at the moment didn’t abandon constitutional rights at the door.

Their debate on the House floor revolved around House Bill 2058, which at its core addressed a mistake made a half-dozen years ago that raised questions about reciprocity of concealed handgun permits issued in Kansas and the validity of permits authorized by other states.

The bill was amended to create opportunity for 18-, 19- and 20-year-old Kansans to receive safety training and qualify for a concealed-gun permit.