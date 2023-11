Two people were sent to metropolitan hospitals following a two-vehicle accident just north of the Humboldt turnoff on U.S. 169 Thursday evening.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department reported Jasper Delay, 19, Chanute, was southbound in a full-sized cargo van when he told officers he swerved to miss an animal that had entered his lane.

Delay crossed over into the northbound lane, into the path of another van driven by Eric Banks, 33, Tonganoxie.