HUMBOLDT — Two people were rushed to area hospitals following a car wreck east of Humboldt near the Marsh Arch Bridge on Monday.

According to Allen County deputy Travis Buck, the passenger, Madison Wilson, was life-flighted from the scene by helicopter and flown to Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

A vehicle carrying passengers Madison Wilson and Alec Nelson crashed near the Marsh Arch Bridge in Humboldt on Monday. Both were flown to area hospitals for their injuries.

The driver, Alec Nelson, “was taken by ambulance to the Allen County airport, and was flown by a fix-wing flight to another unknown hospital.”