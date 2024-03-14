 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
U.S. House votes to ban TikTok

U.S. House votes to ban TikTok unless it is sold by China-controlled parent ByteDance.

March 14, 2024 - 2:52 PM

In this 2020 photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone. The U.S. House on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 352-65 passed a bill that effectively bans TikTok unless the company splits from its Chinese owner ByteDance because of national security concerns. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON — Citing major national security concerns, the U.S. House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill that effectively bans TikTok unless the company splits from its Chinese owner ByteDance.

The 352-65 vote occurred just a week after lawmakers introduced the bipartisan proposal and days after the powerful House Committee on Energy and Commerce unanimously advanced the legislation, an unusual speed for the 118th Congress.

The bill required a two-thirds majority because House leadership placed it on the floor under a fast-track procedure called suspension of the rules.

