 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

U.S. lawmakers chastise social media giants for harm to kids

Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee are calling for more to be done to shield children from sexual exploitation, drug dealing, self-harm encouragement and other damaging content on social media.

By

News

February 1, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, offers an apology to victims and their family members during Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. The committee heard testimony from the heads of the largest tech firms on the dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee castigated executives at leading social media companies Wednesday, calling for more to be done to shield children from sexual exploitation, drug dealing, self-harm encouragement and other damaging content.

In one tense exchange, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley demanded to know if Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, had ever apologized to his platforms’ victims — prompting Zuckerberg to turn around and briefly speak to the audience of family members.

Senators of both parties during the four-hour, emotionally charged hearing promoted a raft of bills the committee has unanimously passed that they say would add significant accountability to tech platforms.

Related
October 27, 2021
October 13, 2021
May 5, 2021
April 4, 2018
Most Popular