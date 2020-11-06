Menu Search Log in

U.S. Mint prints Tallgrass Prairie coin

The U.S. Mint on Thursday released a new coin set honoring Kansas’ Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the only site within the National Park Service dedicated to the natural history of the tallgrass prairie.

By

News

November 6, 2020 - 11:52 AM

TOPEKA — The U.S. Mint on Thursday released a new coin set honoring Kansas’ Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the only site within the National Park Service dedicated to the natural history of the tallgrass prairie.

The quarters feature a regal fritillary butterfly against a backdrop of bluestem and Indian grass — both of which are native to the national preserve — on the reverse of the coin.

Randy Bilbeisi, superintendent of the preserve, which is north of Strong City, said the U.S. Mint chose the preserve from five qualifying areas in Kansas.

Related
October 30, 2020
February 3, 2020
September 30, 2019
May 2, 2019
Trending