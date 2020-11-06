U.S. Mint prints Tallgrass Prairie coin

TOPEKA — The U.S. Mint on Thursday released a new coin set honoring Kansas’ Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the only site within the National Park Service dedicated to the natural history of the tallgrass prairie.
The quarters feature a regal fritillary butterfly against a backdrop of bluestem and Indian grass — both of which are native to the national preserve — on the reverse of the coin.
Randy Bilbeisi, superintendent of the preserve, which is north of Strong City, said the U.S. Mint chose the preserve from five qualifying areas in Kansas.
