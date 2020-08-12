UK records deepest recession among top economies

LONDON (AP) — Britain has suffered the deepest recession among the world’s top economies this year, shrinking by a fifth in the second quarter alone when much of the economy was mothballed as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20.4% quarterly drop is the worst since records began in 1955, the Office for National Statistics said, and means Britain is in recession.

While many of the lockdown restrictions have since been eased, the country faces a tough time in coming months, with unemployment likely to spike as the government phases out a support program that has effectively kept nearly 10 million workers on company payrolls.