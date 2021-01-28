Unemployment system to go idle, get updates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said the Kansas Department of Labor’s computer system handling unemployment claims will be taken offline from Saturday until Tuesday to install security upgrades to counter fraudulent activity.

Kelly said recent expansion in first-time job claims was likely tied to criminal enterprises attempting to steal state or federal benefits designed to flow to people who lost jobs in the pandemic.

“There has been a surge in the number of claims recently,” the Democratic governor said. “That very much could be related to the fraudulent claims that are being submitted.”