 | Thu, Dec 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

United States attempts to avoid veto in Gaza aid

High-level diplomacy utilized by U.S. to help pass along a long-delayed vote on a new U.N. resolution.

By

News

December 21, 2023 - 2:33 PM

President Joe Biden in an Oct. 19 address to the nation. The United States, key allies and Arab nations engaged in high-level diplomacy in hopes of avoiding another U.S. veto of a new U.N. resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza ahead of a long-delayed vote now scheduled for Thursday morning, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, key allies and Arab nations engaged in high-level diplomacy in hopes of avoiding another U.S. veto of a new U.N. resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza. The long-delayed vote, last scheduled for Thursday morning, was postponed again.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters as he headed into a Security Council meeting on Syria that “We’re still working it. We’re working it very hard.” He said there needed to be some changes in the text “that would make it worthy of our support.”

No new time was set for a vote, and diplomats said Russia called for closed consultations among the 15 council members Thursday afternoon.

Related
May 25, 2021
June 19, 2018
December 6, 2012
June 3, 2010
Most Popular