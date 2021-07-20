 | Tue, Jul 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Unvaccinated students might face mask rule

Public health officials in Johnson County recommended having unvaccinated students wear masks while attending school in the fall.

By

News

July 20, 2021 - 7:11 AM

Photo by Celia Llopis Jepsen / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The health department in Kansas’ most populous county urged its public schools Monday to require students and staff who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks indoors when classes resume for the fall.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s guidance came with confirmed cases of the faster-spreading delta variant continuing to rise across Kansas and fueling larger numbers of new COVID-19 cases overall.

“We want a return to normalcy, but we need to be cautious and get vaccinated if eligible.” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, the department’s director.

Related
July 7, 2021
April 21, 2021
August 13, 2020
July 6, 2020
Most Popular