 | Wed, Jan 24, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US buyers feeling fitter

Americans' economic outlook brightens as inflation slows and wages outpace prices.

By

News

January 24, 2024 - 1:32 PM

Grocery inflation has plummeted from a year-over-year peak of 13.5% in August 2022 to just 1.3% Yet a typical basket of groceries still costs 20% more than in February 2021, just before inflation began to take off. Photo by PIXABAY

After an extended period of gloom, Americans are starting to feel better about inflation and the economy — a trend that could sustain consumer spending, fuel economic growth and potentially affect President Joe Biden’s political fortunes.

A measure of consumer sentiment by the University of Michigan has jumped in the past two months by the most since 1991. A survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that Americans’ inflation expectations have reached their lowest point in nearly three years. And the same survey, released last week, found that the proportion who expect their own finances to improve a year from now is at its highest level since June 2021.

Economists say consumers appear to be responding to steadily slower inflation, higher incomes, lower gas prices and a rising stock market. Inflation has tumbled from a peak of around 9% in June 2022 to 3.4%. According to the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge, inflation has reached the Fed’s annual 2% target when measured over the past six months.

Related
February 1, 2022
December 10, 2021
November 11, 2021
October 20, 2021
Most Popular